Off-Road Racer EXOcars Makes Its PlayStation VR2 Debut Today

EXOcars takes the off-road racing game to PlayStation VR2 today.

Developed by Xocus, EXOcars is a physics-based racing simulator that puts players behind the wheel of a buggy, racing on tarmac tracks and navigating across off-roading expeditions. The experience previously launched on Steam and Quest, though the studio encountered repeat delays over certification issues before reaching PlayStation VR2.

The PS VR2 launch will arrive with post-launch updates previously released on Steam and Quest. That includes a Training Mode that allows players to test their builds before attempting competitive races. For those wanting to try out their curated cars under pressure, EXOcars now includes enemy bots to race against in both standard races and in combat mode.

However, the PS VR2 port won't launch with a multiplayer mode due to requested fixes by Sony's QA, though Xocus confirmed this feature will arrive by the end of March. In a press release for the launch, the studio also reaffirmed that EXOcars will be cross-platform, so anyone on Quest and Steam can play with PS VR2 players when multiplayer goes live.

We enjoyed EXOcars in our review last year, saying, “[EXOcars] provides a visceral, arcade-y, physics-based experience full of the thrilling moments we're all looking for when we step behind the virtual wheel of a race car.”

EXOcars is out today on PS VR2. It's available now on Quest and Steam.