Co-Op Puzzler Elsewhere Electric Arrives This Month On Quest And Steam

Elsewhere Electric, an asymmetric co-op puzzle game for both VR and mobile, confirmed a release date on Quest and Steam.

Described as a mix between The Witness and Severance with the added twist that you're investigating a bizarre power plant, Elsewhere Electric is the latest title by Broken Spectre studio Games By Stitch. Splitting the workload between a VR player and a mobile player, you're tasked with investigating this abandoned building and solving puzzles together to progress.

Having previously confirmed a summer 2025 release window, a new trailer in our UploadVR Summer Showcase revealed it's now launching on July 23. You can watch that above to learn more.

So far, we've had positive impressions of Elsewhere Electric. Calling it a “curiously unsettling” puzzle game in our preview several months ago, we praised the fun co-op and the atmospheric mystery.

There's a lot I've yet to see from Elsewhere Electric, but I enjoyed my demo. There's an intriguing mystery at the core that's caught my attention, I'm having fun working with someone else, and I'm told that completing a run will likely need 10 hours. I'll be interested in finding a co-op partner when it's ready to launch.

Elsewhere Electric reaches Quest and Steam on July 23, and the free mobile app is available on Android and iOS. We'll look to bring you our full review when it's out.