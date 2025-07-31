Echoes Of Mora Is A Narrative-Driven Underwater PC VR Adventure

Echoes of Mora is a narrative-driven underwater adventure heading to Steam with optional PC VR support.

Developed by Berlin-based studio Selkies Interactive with a six-person team, Echoes of Mora is an emotional adventure about two siblings across a mysterious underwater world. With Mora searching for her missing brother who disappeared near a cursed lake, you're tasked with exploring a flooded, abandoned village to solve puzzles and search for clues.

Mora achieves this through unlocking 'Echoes,' time portals that provide glimpses into the past and showcase events from before the flood. This allows you to communicate with the villagers and learn more about this world before the disaster. You'll also explore different areas with varying atmospheres and challenges.

As seen on the store page, swimming when using VR in Echoes of Mora uses motion tracking to detect your movements, also promising a “wide range of intriguing interactions with the environment.” Selkies Interactive also states you can do a “seamless” swap between VR and non-VR modes without exiting your session.

Echoes of Mora is coming to Steam with PC VR support at an unknown date, and a public demo will be available at Gamescom next month.