Echo Wars - Road Rage Blends Over-The-Top Arcade Shooting With VR Driving

Echo Wars - Road Rage mixes VR driving with arcade shooting next week on Quest and Steam Early Access.

Created by Barcelona-based studio Ivanovich Games, Echo Wars - Road Rage uses a “dual control” system where one hand covers driving your vehicle and the other for shooting enemies. Featuring eight levels that range from lava tunnels to traversing space, the studio states it's using an “anti-rotation system” that aims to eliminate motion sickness. Three difficulty settings are also supported, and the Meta Horizon Store mentions a global leaderboard.

0:00 / 0:54 1×

A free demo is live on both platforms, and for the PC VR release, Ivanovich Games confirms it's compatible on Steam with force feedback steering wheels and motion platforms. A flatscreen mode is also supported on PC, one that's compatible with both ultra-widescreen monitors and Valve's handheld Steam Deck.

While the Quest release is split into two episodes costing $5.99 each, the Steam version (initially $9.99) is an early access launch. This includes a tutorial and the first 8 levels, with this period expected to last for “around 6 months.” Come full release, the studio promises eight more levels and bosses, alongside potential changes for balancing, visuals, and accessibility options.

Echo Wars - Road Rage reaches Steam on August 21. Episode 1 arrives on the same day on Quest, while Episode 2 will follow this October.