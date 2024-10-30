Dino Hab Teaches About Dinosaur Ecosystems On Quest 3 & 3S

Ecosystem simulation game Dino Hab is coming soon for Quest 3 and 3S with players raising dinosaurs from eggs to fully grown behemoths.

Dino Hab begins in mixed reality with an AI companion as your guide before transporting the player back in time with VR as they work to understand the needs of dinosaurs. The ultimate goal is to repair the dinosaur habitats so that their ecosystems are restored enough to repopulate with herds of the creatures.

"Catastrophe has struck the prehistoric world. As a new cadet of the time-traveling Paleoguard, your mission is to raise baby dinosaurs into powerful adults with thriving herds, while restoring their prehistoric habitats," explains the creators on the store page.

Players are tasked with learning about each dinosaur's needs across different stages of life as they cultivate resources and learn about the environments across multiple habitats and natural phenomena, like volcanoes and storms, that can disrupt the food chain. I spent some time with an early version of Dino Hab and the game depicts dinosaurs with both fluid animations and towering scale.

For the dinosaur fans of all ages out there, yes, you can also pet these creatures.

Dino Hab is coming soon from 30 Ninjas, a studio founded by Doug Liman (director of Edge Of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity), working in partnership with Dark Slope and Meta.

A pre-order page for Dino Hab is available now on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S headsets. The developers shared some early screenshots and videos with UploadVR which you can check out in the gallery below.