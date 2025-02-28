Co-Op Party Game Dimensional Double Shift Reaches 500k Downloads

Dimensional Double Shift, Owlchemy's co-op party game that only uses hand tracking, surpassed 500k downloads since launch.

Following a free open beta launch back in September, Dimensional Double Shift has now been downloaded 500,000 times across Quest headsets. Compared to the studio's paid-for titles like Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator, and Cosmonious High, Owlchemy Labs confirmed that its recent multiplayer game is now the “fastest-growing title” in the studio's history.

Owlchemy also shared some player stats as part of today's news. It revealed that the past five months have seen players reach 1.3 million total game hours. 15.4 million players have bopped the game's AI assistant, Alive, 7.4 million Diner orders have been completed, while 10.3 million car modules have been finished.

Dimensional Double Shift takes place at the Gas N’ Grill service station across the Omniverse, letting you and up to three friends participate in group activities like working a diner or fixing cars. Notably, the game only supports controller-free hand tracking, so you can't use the Quest's Touch Controllers.

While the open beta includes one dimension, Owlchemy's announcement post states additional content is due to follow “later this year,” though specifics remain unknown. This follows a series of minor post-launch patches that introduced accessibility changes and the B.O.O.S.T.E.R. update with team-building events, while February's update made further adjustments.

The Dimensional Double Shift open beta is out now on the Meta Quest platform.