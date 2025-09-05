Deadpool & Laser Dance Lead Store Wishlists On Quest Headsets In September 2025

An image circulating online appears to show some of the most wishlisted games for Meta Quest headsets.

The image circulating among Quest VR devs appears to show Meta testing a version of its Coming Soon page disclosing the wishlist numbers of upcoming games. We reached out to Meta to ask about the page and will update if we hear back.

With Meta's ongoing transition from Quest to Horizon, paid destinations in VR on the Quest store have faced an uphill battle standing out among free destinations available from phones and web. In the face of that reality, VR developers have started turning to ways they can build excitement for the game ahead of launch and, in particular, focusing on building out the number of wishlists they are on.

On Steam, the developers behind Zero Caliber 2 Remastered are trying an experiment in lowering the price based on how many people wishlist the game. On Horizon, the circulating image shows Meta's own Deadpool VR holding a commanding lead in September with the game on nearly 200K wishlists ahead of its release in November.

After that, Cubism's creator Thomas Van Bouwel has more than 50K wishlists for Laser Dance with a release currently slated for this fall. We've tested an early version of Laser Dance and it represents a potential breakthrough moment for mixed reality interaction, with laser mazes to dodge and escape made to fit whatever space you bring the game. You can add it to your wishlist here.

Laser Dance was delayed once and, given its need for rock-solid environmental anchoring no matter where players want to play, we hope Thomas Van Bouwel takes as much time as he needs to build up his wishlists and get this particular gameplay locked in.

After that, Forefront from Triangle Factory (developers of Breachers and Hyper Dash) is aiming for 32-player battles in an "all-out war experience" as they close in on the 50K mark for Quest store wishlists. The developers based in Belgium are hoping to build up excitement for their upcoming beta and you can join their Discord server here.

We've chosen not to share the specific wishlist numbers we saw on the circulating image. It's too likely that the numbers are already different from the image we saw. Please find trailers below for upcoming VR games building out their wishlists with each link below going to a store page where you can add it.

You can also reach out to us if you're a Quest or Steam developer and want to be included in this or a future wishlist roundup.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked (Quest and Steam)

