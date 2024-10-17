Clawball Scratches Your VR Soccer Itch On Quest Today

Clawball is a free feline-friendly VR soccer game launching today on Meta Quest, bringing you a cat-tastic sports game for you and your friends.

Developed by ARVORE, the Brazilian studio behind Pixel Ripped, Clawball sees two teams of three cats taking on matches of good ol' soccer, using your feline capabilities in this competitive experience. The best part is that it's free-to-play, with a Halloween spin to celebrate the spookiest time of the year, offering seasonally themed cosmetics.

Think of it like a (tail) spin on Rocket League, delivering a silly soccer game that puts the focus on our feline friends as opposed to Rocket League's trick-shotting vehicles. It was announced earlier this year and arrives today soon after the launch of the Quest 3S, which was released earlier this week.

Clawball features a Season Pass for players to grind and unlock cosmetics, with a social lobby where friends and strangers alike can chill out between matches. It's also a chance for you to show off your rewards, letting you become a unique cat persona in this strange game.

"The best part of developing this game has been our playtest sessions with the whole team, where it's hard to stop playing and get work done," Ana Ribeiro, the game's director says, "Now, we're excited to finally share that joy with the world."

Clawball arrives today on the Meta Quest platform as a free game.