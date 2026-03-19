Chaotic Multiplayer Platformer Headhunters Is Out Today On Quest 3

Sumalab has announced that their multiplayer platform fighter, Headhunters, is out now on Quest 3.

HeadHunters, a chaotic platform fighter that lets up to 4 players battle it out in online matches or couch co-op, is out today on Meta Quest 3 and 3S. The unusual platform fighter has players controlling rolling heads which are able to bounce, dash, and launch across chaotic arenas. In addition, heads can swap to different bodies at will, with each body granting unique ranged or melee attacks.

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Online and local multiplayer allow players to battle it out with friends near and far.

Gameplay is reminiscent of games like Nintendo's Super Smash Bros, albeit with a unique "head-swapping" mechanic. Our impressions of the Quest version will be coming soon.

A flat screen version of Headhunters was previously released in Early Access on Steam in January. The Meta Quest 3 version can be purchased today for $14.99.