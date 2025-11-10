 Skip to content
Cave Crave Adds Competitive Arcade Mode, PC VR Launch Coming Soon

Cave Crave Adds Competitive Arcade Mode, PC VR Launch Coming Soon

Exploration sim Cave Crave added an arcade mode and new horror map in its latest update, and a PC VR release will follow soon.

Developed by 3R Games, Cave Crave sees you exploring tight tunnels and caves as you try to find an escape, marking walls with chalk and using various tools. While this update will arrive “soon” on PS VR2, Quest players can now jump into a new Arcade Mode that turns this into a competitive race against time, where you aim for the quickest run on the online leaderboards.

As for Cave Crave's optional Horror Mode, that's been updated with a brand new map called 'Abyss,' where your goal is to simply make it back alive. 3R Games states that it's been “inspired by cosmic dread and subterranean monstrosities straight out of a Lovecraftian nightmare,” warning of something “ancient and malevolent” hiding in the dark.

This follows the recent addition of Utah's Nutty Putty Cave as a free update on both platforms, a real-life cave closed in 2009 after the death of John Edward Jones. 3R Games says this was recreated using the official cave map and additional data without gamifying it, stating its aim to offer a “respectful, authentic way” to explore this permanently closed site.

Cave Crave is out now on PlayStation VR2 and Quest, while the Steam version is “scheduled to launch within the next few weeks.”

