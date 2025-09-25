By Grit Alone Creeps Towards PC VR Next Month

Narrative-driven horror shooter By Grit Alone heads for PC VR next month, and a Steam demo goes live in less than a week.

For the unfamiliar, By Grit Alone by Crooks Peak is an intense action horror game that originally launched on Quest last November. Offering a sci-fi anthology of narrative tales with writing talents like Antony Johnston (Dead Space) and Emma Beeby (Judge Dredd), this sees you exploring derelict starships in the “Bermuda Triangle of space” as you fend off vicious aliens to survive.

Now reaching PC VR via Steam this October, Crooks Peak informed UploadVR that this upcoming port features content and accessibility parity with the Quest version, alongside Steam achievements and bHaptics support. A Steam demo will be released on October 1, and the studio confirmed your demo progress will carry over to the main game.

We enjoyed By Grit Alone in our 4/5 star review last year, praising its atmospheric gameplay while calling it “an incredible trek through the jaws of madness.”

By Grit Alone leaves quite the striking impression within minutes and it never lets go, hurtling you along across its myriad miseries. Sure, it's low-poly graphics and certainly not the highest resolution textures, yet there's excellent atmospheric design with fantastic lighting and shadows. It ends on a desperate cliffhanger, but the journey getting there is full of top-notch writing... The combat might be harsh at times, yet it's so well done that it's worth taking it on the chin to see it through.

By Grit Alone is out now on the Meta Quest platform, while the Steam release targets an end of October launch.