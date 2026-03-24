Boxing Rhythm Game Beat the Beats Gets Quest, Pico & PC VR Release Date

The VR rhythm boxing game Beat the Beats is coming to Meta Quest, SteamVR, and Pico 4 on April 2.

Game studio Parallel Circles has announced the release date for Beat the Beats, a VR rhythm boxing game that's coming to Quest, SteamVR, and Pico 4 on April 2. In addition, the studio has announced that an update for the PlayStation VR2 version has now gone live, adding 15 new tracks and two new gameplay modes.

Beat the Beats is a rhythm action game where you get a workout throwing jabs, hooks, and uppercuts in time with an energetic soundtrack of over 45 tracks, plus challenging B-sides across 90+ levels.

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Beat the Beats supports 120 FPS on Meta Quest 3, matching the 120Hz that the game clocks on PlayStation VR2.

We reviewed Beat the Beats when it debuted on PlayStation VR2 in 2024, comparing it favorably to the wildly popular Beat Saber, and calling it "one of VR's best new rhythm games."

Beat the Beats is out now on PlayStation VR2. It will be available on Quest, SteamVR, and Pico 4 on April 2. A free demo is available now on Quest and Steam.