BMX, Scooter & Mountain Biking Game VMX Launches In Early Access This Week

VMX, a VR gesture-controlled extreme sports and BMX title launches in Early Access on Steam this week.

Break Free Interactive has announced that their extreme sports BMX game will launch in Early Access on SteamVR on March 26. Alongside this news, the developers have released a new trailer that offers a detailed look at the game's motion-driven trick system, realistic spray-paint customization, and the multiplayer skateparks and dirt tracks that players will be able to explore when VMX launches mere days from now.

VMX's control system is built around the physical capabilities of VR. Players grip the controllers like real handlebars and execute tricks like flips, spins, whips, and more through natural body movements rather than just button presses.

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VMX's Early Access build launches with five maps and three game modes. These modes include Time Attack, where players rack up as many trick points as possible before time runs out; Trick Repeat, where players replicate trick combos against other players in a test of skill and memory; and Free Ride, where the map opens up without restrictions.

All modes support full online multiplayer from launch.

VMX is the debut project from Break Free Interactive, a two-person indie team. While the initial release is strictly PC VR, support for Meta Quest 2 and 3 is planned.

VMX will be available on SteamVR beginning March 26.