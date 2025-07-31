War Machine Sandbox Besiege VR Out Now On Quest

Besiege VR, an adaptation of the war machine sandbox hit, is out now on Quest.

Created by Spiderling Studios, Besiege initially launched in early access over a decade ago before its full release in 2020. Now available on Quest, this new version by 3R Games (Thief Simulator VR) rebuilds the existing game for virtual reality as you create medieval-themed war machines across a 55-level campaign. Here's the new launch trailer.

Previously described as a remake with a new motion control scheme, haptic feedback, and 3D audio, Besiege VR sees you creating everything from catapults to mechs with over 70 different parts available. Three sandbox environments are also included, while some designs from the flatscreen PC edition can be ported over to Quest.

We'll be bringing you our full Besiege VR review soon, and it's not the only title we've recently seen launch from 3R Games. Last month saw the launch of Cave Crave on Quest, followed by a subsequent release on PlayStation VR2. We considered it “an easy recommendation” in our 4/5-star review, and the studio has since teased more maps are coming in its roadmap.

Besiege VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform.