Besiege VR Gets New War Machines And Camera Customization

Besiege VR's new update adds 20 new machines to the war sandbox.

Released in July on Quest, Besiege VR from developer 3R Games adapts the popular flatscreen sandbox hit by rebuilding the game across a 55-level campaign. Following its first patch two weeks ago, this new content update introduces 20 new ready-to-use destructible contraptions. That includes a shopping cart, dancing mouse, trampoline, balloon-flying house, minotaur, and more.

Camera customization options have been introduced, which 3R Games calls a “highly requested” feature for Besiege VR. This now provides different in-action camera settings as you follow your creations, driving them in third person or without moving yourself. Camera follow speed and smoothing can also be fine-tuned with this new update.

We previously praised Besiege VR during our launch review last month, considering this a game “that always belonged” in VR.

These are mostly minor faults in a game that makes a seamless jump to VR with grace... While it won’t take too long with intuition to clear through the stages, the ability to improve your times and find new solutions encourages replayability in a way that makes this a great choice. Besiege VR is a worthy addition to any headset.

Besiege VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform.