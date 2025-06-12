Battlegrounds Gets Blade & Sorcery Crossover Update Today

Social sandbox Battlegrounds has announced a crossover update with the fantasy combat game Blade & Sorcery, and it's out now.

Developed by Sinn Studio, Battlegrounds is a physics-based multiplayer sandbox game with PvP combat that allows players to platform through levels and take one another down in the name of chaos. Now, Battlegrounds is collaborating with the melee VR game Blade & Sorcery. Alongside a permanent Blade & Sorcery Staff, the crossover also includes a paid bundle that features cosmetics inspired by characters from the fantasy game.

The items included in the Battlegrounds X Blade & Sorcery Bundle are:

1x Male Character

1x Female Character

2x Swords

5x Staffs

1x B&S Backpack

8,000 Gold

4,000 Shards

The Blade & Sorcery collaboration isn't the first content update we've seen for Battlegrounds since its launch into Early Access. Recent add-ons include pirates, mining, as well as the addition of an upgrade tree and an earnable currency called Shards.

Elsewhere, Sinn Studio is also introducing a Share Pack, which will provide players with 20,000 Shards for $39.99. This pack does not include the Blade & Sorcery content and will be sold separately alongside the launch.

Battlegrounds' Blade & Sorcery collaboration is available today on Quest for $29.99, and the base game is free to play.