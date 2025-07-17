Ascent Quest Is An Online Fantasy RPG Coming To VR

Ascent Quest is a high-fantasy VR adventure game targeting an early access launch next year.

Developed by Farworld Studio, Ascent Quest is an online fantasy RPG where players can immerse themselves in the mythic world of Aelys, which, for currently undisclosed reasons, needs saving. Playable solo or with a party of up to four players, there's set to be a vast open world to explore, filled with dungeons, monsters, and NPCs. You can check out alpha gameplay footage below:

0:00 / 2:48 1×

Where combat is concerned, the official Ascent Quest website lists that players will be able to dodge and parry as well as cast magic and wield 'a wide range of weapons' with 'advanced combat mechanics.' Additionally, it suggests there will be 'no forced grind,' though it's unclear how that will impact progression in-game.

Outside of exploration, Ascent Quest will also feature crafting and a home decorating system, so avid adventurers can curate a unique space to hang out in and plot their next move. Notably, the site also suggests there will be social hubs where large groups of players can converge to trade and chat.

The Ascent Quest official Discord lists an early access launch between “mid to end 2026” on PC and PS VR2, followed by a full release in 2027. A Quest 3 version is planned after the PC and PlayStation launches.