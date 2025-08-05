Ancient Dungeon VR Gets Mage Class, New Weapons And More In Major Update

Ancient Dungeon VR recently added sweeping expansions with Update 6, introducing the Mage class and more.

To start, the voxel roguelike dungeon romp gets a new weapon set that sees players dual-wielding a wand and tome with five different attacks. These include long range blasts, short range AOE, and various incantations for casting spells. This new weapon set for Ancient Dungeon VR, as well as all weapons, must be found inside the dungeon.

Other Update 6 improvements include the ability for multiplayer hosts to allow or disallow "monke" movement in rooms. Audio has been upgraded to fix bugs, while upgrades to Unity 6 and memory usage reductions promise fewer crashes and smoother dungeon crawling. The save system, settings menu, and multiplayer framework have all been improved, and a weapons tutorial has been added.

Wand and Tome in action!

Ancient Dungeon's modding tools have also received an overhaul. There is a new Visual Studio Code plugin and improved in-game console with better visuals and features.

Our 2022 review ranked Ancient Dungeon VR pretty highly, citing "incredibly satisfying combat and an ever-changing experience, thanks to the randomized items and dungeon layouts. Combined with a beautiful visual style, it’s hard not to have a good time."

Ancient Dungeon VR is available now via the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.