VR Roguelike Ancient Dungeon Gets Co-Op Mode Today On PlayStation VR2

VR roguelike Ancient Dungeon added multiplayer support on PlayStation VR2 and more in today's update.

Initially launched in 2021, Ancient Dungeon later reached PS VR2 in 2023 through publisher Maze Theory. Today, the team announced that it's launched the multiplayer update for Sony's headset to bring the game “on par with Meta Quest 3 and PC VR in terms of content and features.” That supports up to four players, and you can see that below in the release trailer.

Multiplayer support hasn't always been available in Ancient Dungeon, only arriving last year across Quest and Steam. Maze Theory confirms cross-platform multiplayer support for PlayStation VR2 users isn't available at launch, though it will be implemented at a later date.

Co-op isn't the only feature in today's update, either. Ancient Dungeon now features two new “challenging alternative floors” called The Luminous Depths and The Noxious Sewers, each featuring new bosses. The Luminous Mines have been reworked to become The Gloaming Mines, while other changes include a new Insight upgrade alongside more relics, enemies, and milestones.

Ancient Dungeon is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.