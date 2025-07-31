All On Board! Roadmap Outlines New Games For The VR Tabletop Platform

All On Board! outlined new board games coming to the VR tabletop platform with a new roadmap.

Launched in late February on Quest and Steam, All On Board! is a board game simulator where you can play licensed titles and classic board games in multiplayer. Following two smaller updates back in March and May, developer The Game Kitchen unveiled a new roadmap earlier today outlining plans for further updates going into spring next year.

This begins soon with summer's update 1.1. Alongside a new 'Learning Hub' and being able to schedule games through Discord and Telegram, this also introduces a paid game with Aye, Dark Overlord. This autumn will add a free French-suited card deck and a new welcome experience with update 1.2, while the subsequent update adds more paid DLC with Hamlet: The Village Building Game.

Two currently unannounced free games will later follow with updates 1.4 and 1.6, both of which coincide with wider platform changes such as community voting, user profiles, friend lists, and more. Finally, update 1.5 adds more paid DLC with Port Royal, while update 1.7 features another unannounced board game.

Though we considered All On Board! a “solid tabletop simulator” in our review-in-progress, also praising the room designs and social gameplay, we didn't believe this felt like a complete experience at launch. We intend to finalize our review in the coming months once further updates from this roadmap roll out.

All On Board! is out now on Steam and Quest.