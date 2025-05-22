Alex And The Jets Offers Casual Mixed Reality Arcade Action On Quest

Alex and the Jets is a lighthearted arcade game that turns your play space into a dogfight arena.

Initially released in early access last month, Alex and the Jets is the debut mixed reality title from HOOP-O Studios. Playing as Alex the Squirrel, you'll pilot a plane across your space as you fend off various enemies and tackle different challenges. This aims to turn your surroundings into a battlefield with a “unique casual-arcade flight” game, which you can see in action below.

As Alex, you'll be fighting enemies using a third-person perspective in aerial combat against “The Jets” gang, fighting Sebastian, Chloe, and Monty. Flying through doughnuts offers various power-ups ranging from shields to missiles, and a 'Free Roam' mode is also available.

With today's full release, HOOP-O Studios informed UploadVR that Alex and the Jets now has a fully immersive mode and Quest 2 support. Three new levels have been added with a different theme each, improving upon the endless mode. There's also new training rounds for mastering the controls, and 60 second mini-games like collecting doughnuts or shooting as many targets as possible.

Alex and the Jets is available now on the Meta Quest platform.