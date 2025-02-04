VR Arcade Shooter Aim Assault Is Launching A Steam Demo Next Week

DIVR Labs' VR rail shooter Aim Assault is debuting a demo on February 13 for PC VR.

Developed by DIVR Labs, Aim Assault is a VR homage to the rail shooters of arcades past. Set across a series of high-octane combat levels, players are tasked with tinkering and perfecting their gunplay style as a complex barrage of enemy fighters seeks to take them out. The studio recently released gameplay demo footage, which you can see below.

“VR gave us a rare opportunity to recreate the arcade shooters we all loved as kids in a new way,” explained Aim Assault Game Director Jakub Kucera via the Steam Page. “Because of VR, we have new tools to immerse players even more into a game full of action.”

According to the Steam Page, Aim Assist also features a global leaderboard with multiple loadout and difficulty options to choose between when competing for high scores. Players can pick to dual-wield or single-wield their guns, as well as toggle on and off their crosshairs. Aim assist is not supported, reloading is done by pointing your gun to the ground, while shooting medkits increases your health.

The free demo will focus on the first level of Aim Assault’s campaign, allowing players to experience high-octane bullet dodging first-hand. This comes ahead of the full release, the release date for which is currently unconfirmed.

Aim Assault's demo will be available on February 13 for PC VR.