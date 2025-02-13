Cinematic VR Shooter Action Hero Adds New Game Mode and Level In Free Update Today

The free 'Cult of Darkness' update is now live for high-octane VR first-person shooter Action Hero, introducing a new game mode and level.

Developed by VR veteran studio Fast Travel Games, Action Hero sees you portray a movie star, taking out waves of enemies through a range of parodying cinematic universes from ancient archaeological dig sites to slick sci-fi sets. The Cult of Darkness update adds a new horror-themed level to the mix, inviting players to take out zombies and other frightful film tropes. This also comes with new weapons that players can wield as they fight off the forces of darkness.

Today's update also welcomes an Arcade game mode, which challenges players to replay levels with efficiency and speed in mind. Alongside regular FPS tactics, you can seek high scores and earn ‘platinum awards’ for executing cleverly orchestrated runs. It’s important to note that while Quest 2 players will have access to the new horror level in this update, the Arcade game mode is only available for Quest 3 and 3S users.

The Cult of Darkness update brings the total number of levels up to 12, with six core movies and six director's cuts available to play. Alongside the boost in content, Fast Travel Games also announced this update features changes to the game's VFX and UI.

Action Hero - Cult of Darkness is available now on Quest.