Aces Of Thunder's Menus No Longer Require VR Controllers

The combat flight simulator Aces of Thunder has added support for using mouse & keyboard or standard controllers for interacting with menus, no longer requiring VR controllers.

Aces of Thunder launched as a hybrid title last month with VR and flatscreen support. We reviewed the game in February, saying it "offers one of the most thrilling venues for combat VR gaming has to offer" despite finding it lacking in some features and customization.

Following in the footsteps of other flight sims like Microsoft Flight Simulator, the game already allows players to do the actual plane flight without VR controllers. Now developer Gaijin Entertainment has extended functionality to let VR players navigate the menus with mouse and key inputs, gamepad interfaces, and other standard controllers.

This is welcome news for players who prefer to play their flight games with a full HOTAS (hand on throttle-and-stick) setup and dispense with the motion controllers altogether. Previously, the VR controllers were required to navigate menus, which was a frustrating experience.

Gaijin says it released the feature early for players and is aware of existing issues already, but the model already works in "most scenarios." Any issues or suggestions are encouraged to be submitted through Gaijin's reporting service.

Aces of Thunder is available now on Steam and PlayStation VR2 for $29.99.