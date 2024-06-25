visionOS 2 Beta 2 Released For Apple Vision Pro

visionOS 2 Beta 2 has been released for Apple Vision Pro.

Beta 1 was released a few hours after visionOS 2 was announced by Apple at WWDC24 earlier this month.

It's unclear what's actually changed from Beta 1 to Beta 2 however, as Apple didn't post a changelog for Beta 1 and the Beta 2 official changelog includes many features and improvements from the first beta.

To enable downloading beta Apple operating systems you just need to sign in with your Apple ID on the Apple Developer Center website at least once. You don't need to join the paid Apple Developer Program, but you will need to accept the terms of the Apple Developer Agreement.

You then navigate to Settings -> General -> Software Update -> Beta Updates in your headset and select "visionOS 2 Developer Beta".

Note that installing a beta version of an operating system is only recommended if you're willing to accept bugs, instability, and the small chance it could put your device in a state requiring a factory reset. Some apps may even stop working. In exchange, you'll get to try out the new features and improvements in advance.

Apple says the stable version of visionOS 2 will be publicly released this fall.