Homelander Is A Dangerous Threat In Gameplay Trailer For The Boys: Trigger Warning

The trailer, featured at the VR Games Showcase, shows a stretch of stealthy combat capped off with a tense superhero chase sequence.

Arvore Immersive is perhaps best known for the Pixel Ripped series, a lighthearted love letter to retro video games with over the top humor and a decidedly family friendly tone. So it was a curious choice as developer for a game based on the vulgar, ultra violent superhero franchise, The Boys. Based on the trailer featured at the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase, there are zero worries about tone here.

💡 Warning: this trailer is not safe for work or young viewers

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The trailer focuses on a stretch of gameplay inside the Vought corporation. Lucas Costa, the player character, is infiltrating Vought using multiple superhero abilities including a form of x-ray vision, teleportation, and telekinesis. Blood stains the headset camera whenever enemies are killed, the Butcher is just as crass as his television counterpart, and the ending sequence with the Homelander drives home how very adult this game is.

Developed with the creators of the series and featuring some of the original cast voicing their characters, The Boys: Trigger Warning is aiming to be, if nothing else, an authentic representation of its source material in VR.

We'll have a full review of The Boys: Trigger Warning when it releases on Quest on March 26. A PS VR2 port has been announced for a later, as yet undetermined date.